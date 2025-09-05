Ireland Baldwin offers rare insight into Hilaria’s bond amid criticism

Ireland Baldwin has recently offered rare insight into her relationship with stepmother Hilaria Baldwin amid criticism.

The American actress and model turned to Instagram on September and posted a photo of herself along with Dancing With the Stars contestant, who is married to her father Alec Baldwin.

Detailing her bond with Hilaria in a lengthy caption, Ireland wrote, “I wanted to take a second to talk about my step mom @hilariabaldwin. I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised.”

Grudge Match actress mentioned that her post might come across as “being out of left field,” it was not “playing nice so I can secure my inheritance” as suggested by some commentators.

“I see the comments. I’m not getting an inheritance. I have 7 siblings” she joked.

“These thoughts have been on my mind since I last visited her on the east coast. Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on and I think that’s why we’ve maybe bonded in someways?” continued the 29-year-old.

Gushing over Hilaria, Ireland said, “She didn’t always feel safe and seen. Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault. She is eccentric and totally crazy (in a fun way) but she saved my dad’s life.”

“She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed.”

Ireland also disclosed that it was her stepmom who help mend her relationship with her father Alec.

“She is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do. She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I’ve always wanted.”

She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness,” remarked the actress.

In the end, Ireland added that she’s “so proud of” Hilaria her for doing Dancing With the Stars.

“I CANNOT wait to cheer her ass on. She deserves this! And it’s not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Hilaria also responded in the comment section, saying, “I’m crying. I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland.”

“These words mean so much. You mean so much to me,” wrote the 41-year-old.