Prince Harry puts King Charles to test with latest demands

Prince Harry, who's due back in the UK on September 8 for the WellChild Awards, has reportedly come up with a list of demands to his ailing father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex may meet with King Charles to mark their first in-person reunion in 20 months.

The monarch is also said to be eager to see his youngest son in a move which has reportedly been driven by the 76-year-old's desire to see his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, Harry has reportedly set conditions for the King before UK visit, and one involves his wife Meghan Markle, according to Rob Shuter.

In his most recent Substack, the British-American journalist claimed that insiders close to the “Spare” author revealed some of the things on the Duke's alleged list.

Among those is “full security” for him and his family, “press control” that will be “coordinated by Buckingham Palace” and for his wife, Meghan Markle, to be treated as Her Royal Highness, “complete with bows and curtsies” in her presence.

“Harry doesn’t want another trip where he feels unprotected and exposed,” a source told Shuter.

Harry's return date carries extra significance, as it marks the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Another insider claimed that Charles “wants peace and to see his son, but these demands risk blowing open old wounds.”

“Harry’s offering reconciliation — but at a price. And that price includes the entire royal family bowing to Meghan,” a source said.

On the other hand, Reilly Sullivan, on GB News, was asked if he has any idea “what's on Harry's list of demands?”

To this, Sullivan said Harry’s “wish list” includes three key demands that would “precipitate a possible reunion with King Charles.”

The expert explained: “The first thing would be a reinstatement of the security for Megan and Harry. We know that this has been a core issue for Harry in terms of not only his relationship with the royal family, but anytime he's come to the UK, of course, he had that court battle that he lost with the home office over security.”

“Supposedly, the top of his list is that he wants that to be reinstated,” he added.

“I mean, I think at this point, it would have to be just paid for by the king personally because there would be no way for them to reinstate it through the I guess the sovereign grant or anything. It would have to come from Charles.”

Harry’s second demand, as per the expert, “is that Harry wants guarantees that his privacy will be protected.”

“And the third thing, and I think this might be the hardest pill to swallow for the royal family, Harry wants full royal treatment for himself and Meghan,” he added.