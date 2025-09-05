Doja Cat drops new hint about upcoming album 'Vie'

Doja Cat reveals how new album fits into her discography

Doja Cat is excited for her upcoming album Vie and reflected on how it came into being, ahead of its release on September 26.

The 29-year-old rapper shared that her new album was directly inspired by her 2023 album Scarlet and how she felt after its release.

Speaking of how it exactly came out, Doja quipped, “Not to diminish it, but it was a bit of like, I just need to get this out — it was a massive fart for me,” in conversation with The New York Times.

The Woman hitmaker detailed how her earlier album didn’t feel experimental enough so she decided to dabble in her past techniques, “I thought fixing that would entail making music that was more visceral or more emotional or maybe more angry or more sad. And I enjoyed performing it onstage, but it didn’t get me all the way there. So I want to return back to what I know.”

The upcoming release will be Doja’s longest album yet with 15 tracks and is expected to take fans back to her pop energy seen in Hot Pink back in 2019, as well as Planet Her in 2021.

The lead single, Jealous Type, which the Say So songstress released earlier has already hyped fans up for the release of Vie.

The single is already a hit, being at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 list as well as being the biggest Spotify debut this year for a female rapper.