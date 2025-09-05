'SNL' star Heidi Gardner exit unveils surprising truth

Heidi Gardner’s sad ‘SNL’ exit involves unexpected reason

Heidi Gardner, who had been a fixture on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons, will not be appearing on Season 51 of the show but her exit had a strange reason.

The 42-year-old actress and comedian was the longest-tenured female cast member on the comedy show but her contract was not renewed after the tenure ended.

However, according to reports Gardner’s exit was not her own decision.

While the actress herself has yet to address the departure, a source told The Post, “It’s time for a new cast.”

Previously, Dana Carvey spoke about Gardner’s exit on his and SNL alum David Spade’s podcast Fly on the Wall, sharing, “From what I know as of this recording, that it was not her idea to leave. I could be wrong about that, but that’s what I read.”

Carvey added, “I think she’s got a likability. She can play real, straight news woman, she can play big, brawn, funny, physical. So I was surprised by that.”

During her time on the show, Gardner was a part of several memorable sketches, including her skit with Ryan Gosling, as well as Travis Kelce.

Gardner is not the only cast member leaving the show but her castmates Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim and Devon Walker have also made their exit.

For the upcoming season, the show will introduce five new cast members, including Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.