Prince Harry to join mourning King Charles after death in family?

Prince Harry to join King Charles in mourning after death in family?

King Charles is mourning the loss of a key royal member, and questions are being raised about whether his son, Prince Harry, will join the family during this time of grief.

For the unversed, on September 5, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, passed away surrounded by her loved ones.

The Duchess of Kent, who is 92, left the royals in "deep sorrow."

According to an official statement released by King Charles' office, "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

Now, there are talks about the Duke of Sussex's presence at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent amid peace talks with his father and his much-awaited trip to the UK.

For the unversed, Prince Harry is expected to attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 8.

King Charles and his son may hold a meeting to accelerate reconciliation efforts.

Royal fans are speculating that Prince Harry might also join the royals by paying tribute to the late royal or may attend the memorial service, which is set to take place in the coming days.