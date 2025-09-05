Keir Starmer pays tribute to Duchess of Kent and royal family

Royal Family mourns as Duchess of Kent passes at Kensington Palace

Sir Keir Starmer has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Duchess of Kent, offering his condolences to the Royal Family following her passing.

The Prime Minister praised Katherine, Duchess of Kent, for embodying “compassion, dignity and a human touch” throughout her decades of public service.

Reflecting on her long standing commitment to the monarchy, he said, “I wish to send my sincere condolences to The King and the Royal Family on the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

For many years, she was one of our hardest working royals, supporting our late Queen Elizabeth II in her official duties both at home and abroad.”

“She brought compassion, dignity and a human touch to everything she did,” the Prime Minister said, reflecting on her enduring legacy.

He recalled one of her most memorable public moments, the 1993 Wimbledon Ladies’ Final when she tenderly comforted runner up Jana Novotna on Centre Court, an act that resonated with millions.

Away from the spotlight, her humility was equally remarkable. It later emerged that she had quietly worked as a music teacher at a primary school in Hull, choosing to devote her time anonymously to nurturing young talent.

“In so many ways, the Duchess sought to help,” Starmer added. “My thoughts are with her husband, His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent, her family, and all those whose lives she touched.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday afternoon that The Duchess passed away peacefully at Kensington Palace on Thursday evening, surrounded by her loved ones.

In a statement, the Palace said, “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”

The King, Queen, and wider Royal Family are now in mourning, paying tribute to a much-loved member who dedicated her life to both duty and compassion.