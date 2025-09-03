Princess Anne set to make big decision ahead of son's wedding

Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, has announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling, last month.

The couple shared the news on August 1, accompanied by a statement that read, "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement."

As the two gears up for big day, attention is turning to whether Harriet will wear a tiara. Princess Anne has a history of lending family heirlooms to her children on their wedding days.

When Peter married Autumn Kelly in 2008, Anne lent her the Festoon Tiara, a gift from the World-Wide Shipping Group in 1973.

The tiara was a stunning addition to Autumn's wedding attire, paired with a gown by Sassi Holford and diamond and pearl earrings.

Like wise, when Zara Tindall married Mike Tindall in 2011, she wore the Greek Key Tiara, also known as Princess Andrew's Meander Tiara, which once belonged to Princess Alice, mother of Prince Philip.

However, there is also precedent for second royal marriages without tiaras. Princess Anne wore flowers in her hair when she wed Sir Tim Laurence in 1989, and Queen Camilla chose hats designed by Philip Treacy instead of a tiara when marrying King Charles.