Emily Atack beams with fiancé Alistair Garner during romantic getaway in Spain

Emily Atack looked head over heels in love with her fiancé Alistair Garner as the couple enjoyed a romantic holiday in Spain.

The 35 year old actress, best known for The Rivals, shared a series of photos from their sun filled getaway only two months after announcing their engagement.

In one sweet picture Alistair leaned in to kiss Emily on the cheek as she smiled at the camera.

Another shot showed the actress looking radiant in a strapless black dress while posing at a dinner table.

The lovebirds also captured a playful moment as they clinked glasses of limoncello, before the star posted a close up highlighting her striking blue eyes during a beach outing.

To finish the collection, she included scenic snaps of their surroundings and captioned the post “On our aiolidays.”

The trip followed the couple’s engagement news which the Lost in Florence actress revealed on Instagram earlier this summer.

However, she shared a loved up photo with a shirtless Alistair while showing off her dazzling square cut diamond ring on a gold band. “It’s Friday, I’m in love,” she wrote at the time as friends and fans rushed to congratulate her.

Emily and Alistair share a baby boy, Barney, who was born in June 2024. The actress has often spoken about how grateful she felt for her partner’s support during what she described as a “difficult labour.”