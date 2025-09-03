Miley Cyrus calls out mom Tish for 'wrong' dating advice, sister Noah agrees

Tish Cyrus hasn’t always given the best dating advice to her daughters Brandi, Noah, and Miley Cyrus.

In a new cover story for The Cut, the Grammy-winning singer opened up about a piece of guidance from her mom that backfired when it came to her past relationships.

“Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot,” said Miley, 32, who previously dated Liam Hemsworth and Cody Simpson before finding love with drummer Maxx Morando in 2021.

Tish, 58, defended her stance with a laugh, saying, “Well, that was great advice because after so many years, you’re kind of over it and you’re like... in a relationship. At least you get to look at somebody that’s frigging hot!”

But Miley disagreed. “No, I ended up with a person [Morando] who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me. I had to learn that the hard way, because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself.”

Her younger sister Noah, 25, chimed in that she’s “in the same boat,” while Brandi, 38, joked her boyfriend Matt Southcombe is “hot as hell.” Miley quickly added, “My man’s hot as hell too. But my man also respects me.”

Brandi noted their mom has since “evolved,” with Miley pointing to Tish’s marriage to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in 2023 as proof: “That’s because she found someone that is hot and respects her. That’s always the goal.”