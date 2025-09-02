Prince Harry's stealthy mission at Sandringham House revealed

Prince Harry once carried out a secret mission at Sandringham that revealed his surprising sense of responsibility

Speaking to GB News at the launch of his memoir The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service on Monday, September 1, former royal butler Grant Harrold recalled how a young Harry quietly set out to clean up after one of the family dogs indoors.

“Harry came into the kitchen one morning and was kind of looking around for something,” Harrold explained. “He got a whole load of kitchen paper, and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ He said, ‘I need to do something, don’t worry about it.’”

Harrold followed him and discovered the prince tackling a mess on the floor. “It’s Harry – he shouldn’t have to clean it all up. I went to help him, and he wouldn’t let me. He always came across as a gentleman. He would put an umbrella up for you, help ladies, that kind of thing. That was what Harry was like.”

William, meanwhile, showed his playful side. Harrold recalled being tapped on the shoulder by a mystery biker in full leathers while refueling Charles’s car — only to discover it was the future king in disguise: “I heard a voice say, ‘You don’t recognise me?’ He lifted the helmet, and it was William being silly.”

“They were just fun,” Harrold said. “They were just a family.”