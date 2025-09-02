Kate Middleton on the brink as royal pressure takes a toll

Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be under pressure due to upcoming burden of royal duty as the monarch considers giving more responsibilities to the future king and queen.

The future queen faces challenges in managing royal duties, needing more time to regain her strength and energy.

The Princess of Wales has been easing back in and taking breaks when she needs to, but there's no getting away from the fact that the days are very long, a royal insider has claimed.

Princess Catherine recently admitted it's been "very difficult" returning to work full-time. The recovery journey is "a roller coaster."

She revealed the bitter truth about her health and process of recovery during a meeting with a group of hospital patients on July 2, saying: "You have to find your new normal, and that takes time."

"She's under an enormous amount of pressure to work even more, because she doesn't want to let Charles down," they told Radar Online.

In late July, the royal couple and their three kids were spotted sailing on a yacht off the coast of Kefalonia, Greece.

The brief fun-filled trip represented a much-needed respite from the Princess' busy month, which had already included attending a state banquet with French President Emmanuel Macron, presenting the trophies at the Wimbledon finals, and curating a special exhibition at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

On the other hand, Kate and William are being called on to step up in a big way. They are reportedly now involved in big-picture discussions at the palace.

William and Kate, both 43, are very much "excited" for a chance to shape the royal family's future but still have to tread carefully.

The heir to the British throne told reporters last year his plans for the monarchy involve putting "a smaller R in royal."