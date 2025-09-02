Kate and Meghan’s bite sized look at royal wedding menus

How Kate Middleton redefined royal banquets

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may have dazzled the world with their dresses, but their wedding day menus were just as memorable.

These royal feasts blended tradition with modern flair, offering guests a taste of elegance alongside a nod to heritage.

At the 2011 Buckingham Palace reception for the Prince and Princess of Wales, diners enjoyed a three course showcase of the best of British cuisine.

The meal began with a seafood medley of English crab, Scottish salmon, and langoustines, followed by organic Scottish lamb paired with spring vegetables sourced directly from King Charles’s Highgrove estate.

Dessert was equally indulgent, with guests choosing between Berkshire honey ice cream, sherry trifle, or a rich chocolate parfait all rounded off with coffee or fresh mint tea.

From Meghan’s California-inspired touches to Kate’s classic British menu, royal wedding banquets continue to tell a story, one of splendour, tradition, and a little personal flair that makes each celebration uniquely unforgettable.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day menu was a celebration of seasonal British flavours with a modern twist.

Crafted by royal chef Mark Flanagan, the feast drew on fresh produce from Windsor and the surrounding Home Counties, perfectly timed to the May 2018 celebrations.

Guests at the Queen hosted reception began with elegant canapés, including grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham and Scottish langoustines paired with smoked salmon and citrus crème fraîche.

In true Harry and Meghan style, the couple opted for bowl food designed to be enjoyed while mingling.

A menu that featured pea and mint risotto topped with truffle oil and parmesan crisps, alongside 10 hour slow roasted Windsor pork belly served with apple compote and crisp crackling.