Apple hints at surprising features ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, including sim-free phones

Apple has already surprised users by introducing new features ahead of its launching event.

Meanwhile, another hint has surfaced that Apple is preparing to eliminate the physical sim card tray from iPhone in more countries now.

According to MacRumors, Apple has reportedly requested its Apple Store employees in the EU to finish eSIM training by September 5, just before days of the company's highly anticipated "Awe-dropping" event on September 9.

Apple initially discontinued the physical SIM slot with the iPhone 14 series back in 2022, but only for the US.

It has been rumored that now there will be 27 EU countries which will have this facility including Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Netherlands.

Now, new reports indicate that the iPhone 17 to be released globally later may come with eSIM support only, doing away with the physical SIM slot completely.

Media reports mention that the training information is being shared through Apple's SEED app - an in-house platform utilized by Apple Store staff and Apple Authorized Resellers globally.

Moreover, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series on September 9 just four days after the employees complete their eSIM training sessions.

Apple has yet to eliminate the SIM card slots in any other countries, but it will most likely start with the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 Air, rumored Apple thinnest iPhone yet, is speculated to become the first worldwide eSIM-only iPhone

However, the sim-free phone rumors are possibly seeming to be true as the Information broke the news last year hinting, “Next year, however, Apple is planning to eliminate physical SIMs in more countries, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter”, the report did not mention any specific iPhone 17 models or countries.

Furthermore, as reported by the Republic World, the iPhone 17 Air, a rumored Apple thinnest iPhone yet, is speculated to become the first worldwide eSIM-only iPhone.

Additionally, Apple’s eSIM push also has several advantages, such as enhanced security, design freedom, and an easier experience for travelers and frequent carrier changers.

An embedded sim, unlike a traditional SIM, also cannot be easily pulled out of a stolen device, and this acts as a check against SIM swap scams and assists in tracking or recovering lost iPhones more easily, reports Republic.