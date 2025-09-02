Queen Camilla’s true feelings on sexual assault story laid bare

Queen Camilla is understood to be taken by surprise when a story she shared in private began making rounds in Sunday’s headlines.

The incident concerning King Charles’s wife was cited in Valentine Low’s new book. In the excerpt, the author revealed that Camilla was sharing the story with Boris Johnson in 2008 during a Clarence House meeting.

While the story was not kept a secret in her close circles, it was not something she intended to publish, revealed Royal correspondent, Rebecca English.

The journalist shared that Camilla is “pragmatic” about the fact that the story is published but close pals have said that the incident is something she has never hidden from family and friends.

“If reading about her own experience helps other women, then in the circumstances she would consider that a positive outcome,” the insider told The Mail.

The Queen, who has worked with charities and organisations supporting victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, did not want comparisons to made to the tragic and heartbreaking stories that other women have bravely shared.

“Her experience, alas, was as familiar to many women then as it is, sadly, today. And clearly, totally unacceptable,” the insider said.

“But she has never wanted to equate what she went through as a young woman with the stories that so many victims and survivors have had the courage to share with her over her past decade of campaigning on the issue.”

The source emphasised that it was not due to any shame but because it happened a long time ago and the other stories a much more important.

In the story, a teenaged Camilla encountered a man on a train to Paddington. Some guy was “moving his hand further and further”. She said, “I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.”