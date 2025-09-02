‘Hell is Us’ early access goes live ahead of September 4 launch

Hell is Us, an upcoming action-game, is now available in early access on both PC and consoles, three days before its official launch.

The official release date of the game for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S is September 4, 2025.

The action game is developed by Rogue Factor, the same company behind the creation of Mordheim: City of the Damned.

The game follows the story of a soldier named Remi, who fights supernatural forces while searching for his parents.

The game is made challenging by excluding maps, compass, quest makers and it offers intense combat and deep exploration.

To access the action-packed game earlier than the official launch, gaming enthusiasts need to order Deluxe Edition of the game which is priced at:

$69.99 on PC

$79.99 on Consoles

The early purchase offers 72-hour advanced access, hollow walker pack, art pack, Phol guard pack, and exclusive investigation quest.

The gamers have shared an early impression ahead of the launch as one declared it to be a horror game while another labelled it to be a detective game as it offers both - combat against supernatural forces and deep puzzles.

One of the gamers shared their experience on thexboxhub as they wrote, “This is a game that strips away the hand-holding of modern titles to deliver a pure, instinct-driven adventure.”