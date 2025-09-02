Palace ‘in shock’ as Prince Harry reopens old wounds days before meeting

The office of King Charles was reportedly left in shock just days ahead of the monarch’s meeting with his estranged son, Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex is confirmed to return to his home country next week to attend the WellChild awards. According to sources, the father-son duo is anticipated to meet 20 months after their last meeting at Clarence House, in a bid to end the years-long royal rift.

While it seemed that Harry was desperate to reconcile, an alleged “list of demands” as shaken the Palace once again, throwing the meeting in doubt, according to celebrity news reporter Rob Shutter.

Harry has sent his demands and courtiers are “reeling” over the contents. The list reiterates his past demands, seemingly opening old wounds just when things were moving in a positive direction.

The Duke is demanding “full security” for his entire family funded by the King himself. He wants “press control” which will be “coordinated by Buckingham Palace” and he wants his wife Meghan to be treated like an HRH “complete with bows and curtsies”.

The insider claimed that Harry “doesn’t want another trip where he feels unprotected and exposed”.

“He wants iron-clad guarantees—not vague promises,” they continued. “Security and privacy are non-negotiable. Harry insists Meghan must be treated as HRH. That means family member must show her the formal respect of bows and curtsies.”

Prince William is understood to disagree with it vehemently. Another source mentioned that Charles “wants peace” and just wanted to reconnect with his son after years-long estrangement.

However, these demands “risk blowing open old wounds” and potentially casting a dark cloud over the much-anticipated meeting between the royals.