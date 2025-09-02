Hollywood star shares story of missing Princess Diana by mere minutes

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a heartwarming story about almost meeting Princess Diana on the 28th anniversary of the royal's passing.

In an Instagram post, Curtis revealed that she narrowly missed meeting Diana in 1997 while filming Fierce Creatures, the sequel to A Fish Called Wanda, at Pinewood Studios.

Curtis explained that during a break, she drove a mile back to the dressing room in a golf cart to use the restroom. Unbeknownst to her, Princess Diana had arrived on set with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, during her brief absence.

"My driver started banging on the door, saying that she had arrived with her sons, and I jumped into the golf cart, and by the time I got back, she was walking away," Curtis recalled.

Despite missing the encounter, Curtis sent a letter to Kensington Palace the next day, apologising for her absence and expressing admiration for the princess.

To her surprise, she received a response from Diana herself, thanking Curtis for her letter and understanding. Curtis remembered Diana's words: "(She was) thanking me for writing and understanding, of course, nature calling as it happens to her all the time, and that she looked forward to meeting. She died two months later."

After hearing the news of Diana's tragic death in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, Curtis turned to a book on "insight meditation," which discussed people striving to live mindfully at the time of their death.

This resonated with her thoughts on Princess Diana, who demonstrated courage and compassion in her own life. Curtis reflected, "I immediately thought about Princess Diana and her learning to live wisely....She talked about her own personal issues and demonstrated courage and compassion… And I think we all remember the image of her with her arms outstretched after being away from her sons as they ran toward her."

Princess Diana remains an iconic figure, remembered for her groundbreaking humanitarian work, including breaking the stigma around HIV and AIDS and campaigning against landmines.

Her legacy continues to inspire people worldwide. Curtis concluded, "I'm still moved by her grace and courage."