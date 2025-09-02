Lewis Capaldi calls out gender bias in pop music industry

Lewis Capaldi voiced his thoughts about the inequality between male and female artists and the double standards that women have to face.

The Someone You Loved singer acknowledged the resurgence of pop music in industry, in a conversation during the Creativo podcast, agreeing that the genre "is really cool now."

He also gave a shout-out to female singers like, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

"It's really being spearheaded by women, I think, as well just now. I think women are really smashing it in pop and making the most interesting music at the minute," the Before You Go hitmaker said.

Capaldi also theorised why there are so many women in the pop music genre currently.

"Women seem to get up there and put everything into a performance, and it’s all really thought out," he explained. "A lot of guys get up there, myself included, in a T-shirt and jeans and just sing."

Although he called his theory a "very valid criticism," the musician acknowledged artists like "Harry [Styles] and I guess Benson Boone and stuff like that, who are maybe pushing more the sort of theatrical side of things, or you know, Conan Gray."

He noted that women face stricter expectations in the industry, "A woman wouldn't get away with getting up and singing a song in their T-shirt and jeans and sort of not caring."

Capaldi said it was "not fair" and there was a "higher bar." He continued, "I feel like they get picked apart a bit more than male artists when it comes to stuff like that.”

The Bruises vocalists returned to the music world in 2025, after a two-year, self-imposed hiatus from the industry. He had surprised the crowd at Glastonbury.

Back in 2023,he struggled to finish his Glastonbury set due to his struggles with anxiety and Tourette's syndrome.

Capaldi is now ready to kick off concert tour throughout the U.K. in September, before heading to New Zealand and Australia for shows in November and December.