Oscar nominated actor Graham Greene passes away at 73

Oscar nominated actor Graham Greene has died at the age of 73, leaving the world mourning.

The Canadian star was best known for his role in Dances with Wolves which earned him worldwide recognition and critical acclaim.

His agent, Michael Greene, confirmed that the actor passed away in hospital with his wife by his side.

In a statement he described him as “a great man of morals, ethics and character” and added that “he will be eternally missed. You are finally free.” He also said, “Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven.”

Although no official cause of death was shared, Variety reported that Greene had been fighting a long illness.

Greene’s career reached new heights in 1990 when Kevin Costner cast him as Kicking Bird in Dances with Wolves. However, the film went on to receive 12 Academy Award nominations and won seven, including Best Picture.

The late star himself was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, making history as one of the few Indigenous performers to achieve such recognition.

Throughout his career he collected a Grammy, a Gemini, and a Canadian Screen Award, while also being nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

He was honoured with a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and earlier this year he received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in his home country.

For the unversed, Greene was born on June 22, 1952, in Ohsweken on the Six Nations Reserve.