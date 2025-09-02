Anne Hathaway confronts paparazzi on set of 'Devil Wears Prada 2' over child safety

Anne Hathaway has recently found herself embroiled in fresh controversy after discussing her fall on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The 42-year-old Oscar winner, who is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel to her timeless classic, was spotted arguing with paparazzi over privacy concerns.
Although Anne preferred to walk toward a sea of cameramen, she didn’t hesitate to warn them about the presence of children on set.
She was recorded saying, “You guys have got to relax. You guys have got to relax. There are children on set today. Does everyone know that there are children on set?
So everyone is going to relax, and we're going to have a very nice day because we have children here. Thank you.”
This marked the first time the actress publicly confronted the media to protect the young performers, prioritizing their safety.
The incident follows closely on the heels of her dramatic fall over the front stoop of a building, during which she dropped her bag and abruptly hit the ground.
While fans were initially unsure whether the fall was scripted, Anne later clarified that it was, in fact, an accident.
