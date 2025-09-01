Meghan Markle pokes fun at humbling moment in Netflix show: 'Oh, come on!'

Meghan Markle takes on lavashak in 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle got majorly humbled while trying her hand at Persian cuisine.

On Monday, September 1, the Duchess of Sussex shared a clip from season two of her lifestyle and cooking show, With Love Meghan, originally posted by Netflix’s official Instagram. In the clip, the 44-year-old attempted to make lavashak — an Iranian snack similar to a fruit roll-up (but more leathery) with a tangy mix of sour and salty flavours.

As Meghan pushed fruit puree through a sieve, she expected things to go smoothly.

“Now we go from delicious, chunky goodness to delicious, smooth goodness,” she confidently declared, before quickly realising it wasn’t as easy as she thought.

“Is this working?” she laughed, a little less sure of herself, as a male voice off-screen reassured, “I think it’s a slow process.”

The clip then cut to a hilarious timelapse of Meghan sighing and growing more flustered as she kept at it.

“I’ve been sieving forever, come on!” she groaned, even quipping, “Oh for the love of lavashak!”

Eventually, though, she triumphed: “Oh yeah, look at that!”

As the original post’s caption by Netflix put it: “Today I learned that sieving is the ultimate labor of love.”