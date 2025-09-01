Prince Harry heads to Balmoral to meet King Charles?

King Charles greenlights Prince Harry to continue peace talks

Prince Harry may surprise royal fans with his visit to Balmoral as King Charles III has given him green light to continue peace talks.

A former royal butler has claimed the the Duke of Sussex to spend some time at Balmoral this week during his first visit to the UK after secret meeting between his and King Charles III's aides in London.

Harry is all set to attend the World Child Awards on September 8, which coincides with the third anniversary of his late grandother Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Grant Harrold claimed Harry would welcome the chance to return to Scotland, telling GB News: "I think Harry would probably love to spend time at Balmoral. This is just my view."

If future king William's younger brother Harry were to make the journey to Balmoral, it would mark the first time he had joined the royal family at the Scottish estate since stepping back from royal life in 2020.

The royal butler shared his knowledge about the Duke, saying: “I think he would love to go up there and be on the farm in his element. I just don’t know with everything that’s gone on, because it could be awkward.”

Harrold, who served King Charles for seven years when William and Harry were younger, said he expected the monarch would be keen to see his youngest son.

“What we’ve seen is speculation that he’s going to see his father,” he explained. “But the fact that the King, you know, it was a month ago when the advisers all got together, so there’s something going on, there’s definitely something going on.

"I know what the King’s like, he likes everyone to be happy. He likes everyone to get on. So you can guarantee the King without question wants it resolved.”

The former royal aide went on to clear one thing that reconciliation did not necessarily mean Harry would return to royal duties, adding: “I think the King will want some sort of peaceful resolution."

He believes: “It’s not impossible. That would be a very clear indication that things are definitely going in the right direction."

The royal insider appears little confused, saying: "But I do think he will. I think he will. I think if his father wants to see him, then he will see him. That’s what I think, and what we’ve seen recently is definitely signs that it could happen."

It is worth mentioning here that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father Harry last visited the UK in April for his appeal against a High Court ruling on whether he was entitled to armed bodyguards paid for by the taxpayer. However, he did not see the King, Prince of Wales and any other royals on that occasion.