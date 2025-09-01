Unseen photos reveal tense moments between Prince William and Prince Harry

A picture is worth a thousand words.

With the buzz around the new documentary William and Harry: The Unseen Photos, the royal photographer Kent Gavin, and photographer and author Ian Lloyd have shared images in The Mirror that reflect on Prince William and Prince Harry's life in pictures.

These images include their early childhood, the tensions during their parents' divorce, the excesses of the paparazzi, the death of Princess Diana, the princes' growing dislike of intrusive media coverage and their rift today.

Some tense moments clearly suggested that all was not well between the brothers.

When Prince Harry returned from Afghanistan in 2008, he arrived with a face like thunder. William received his brother, and he too looked furious.

On another occasion, at William's wedding to Kate Middleton in April 2011, Harry appeared quite fed up.

In his autobiography, Spare, Harry revealed that he was unhappy wearing his uncomfortable uniform.

Another reason he may looked upset on the way back may was the realisation their lives were now on separate trajectories.

For context, the brothers are now at loggerheads and no longer on speaking terms.

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals and moved to California, United States.

The couple now share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.