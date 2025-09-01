Heartbreaking details emerge on Charles, Philip and boys' roles in Diana's funeral

It's never easy to say goodbye to your loved ones forever.

Dark, sad clouds hung over the Buckingham Palace when the news of Princess Diana's death surfaced.

Following the death of People's Princess, there was huge pressure on the Royal Family to publicly acknowledge her passing and to decide how the funeral processions would proceed.

According to royal author, Tom Bower, in his book Rebel King, Prince Charles, the Queen, and Duke of Edinburgh were making every effort to protect William and Harry.

'Charles was chanting,' They are all going to blame me, the world's going to go completely mad, Bower wrote.

He also claimed that Charles, against the Queen's wishes, insisted on flying to France to bring back Diana's body.

At that moment, advisors searched for solutions and increasingly found themselves relying on Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The question also arose of whether Charles, 12-year-old Harry and 15-year-old William, should walk behind Diana's coffin during the funeral.

Bower wrote: 'During an earlier discussion with Blaire's aides, Prince Philip, speaking on the phone from Balmoral, had explored about the spin doctors' insensitivity.

'F*** off. We are talking about two boys who have lost their mother.'

Former Tory MP and writer Gyles Brandreth, a close friend of Prince Philip, revealed the Duke's question to William: 'If I walk, will you walk with me?'

Ultimately, the brave boys found the courage to walk behind their mother's coffin, accompanied by their granddaughter, their father, and Diana's brother Charles, the ninth Earl Spencer.

For context, the funeral took place on September, 6, 1997, following her tragic death on August, 31, 1997.