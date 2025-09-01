Meghan Markle ‘rooting for’ Prince Harry’s reunion with King Charles

Meghan Markle, who had her fair share of issues with the royal family, is seemingly supporting her husband Prince Harry as he is set to travel to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex is often considered the reason behind the fallout between Harry and the royals, especially with Prince William and King Charles. Although the royals may still have their grievances about Meghan, the mom of two is not holding back Harry from meeting with his cancer-stricken father.

Reports have suggested that Harry is expected to have a private meeting with the King and the details of it will be kept strictly a secret.

Prince Harry will be attending the WellChild Awards on September 8, which is also the third death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Meghan will be staying at home with their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

“While Meghan is not expected to accompany Harry to the UK, opting to stay home with their children, she still plays a significant role in the meeting,” according to royal commentator Emma Fabiani.

The expert noted that while Meghan would not be taking part in the talks, it’s not possible that Harry would not have the support of his wife for this major decision in life. Meghan has openly expressed her love for Harry and it would be hard for her to watch him be miserable about losing his family.

“Officially, she's not involved, but it’s hard to imagine these decisions being made without some level of family discussion,” she told Express US.

The comments come after royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared whether Meghan's latest comments in The Circuit interview would have an impact on the meeting.

She pointed out that any form of reconciliation would be “entirely up to” the royal family.