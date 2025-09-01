Polish CEO defends taking Majchrzak’s hat from child at US Open

A Polish business executive is at the center of a major controversy after a video showed him taking a signed hat directly from a young fan.

The hat was given to the child by tennis pro Kamil Majchrzak after his US Open victory.

The viral incident occurred following Majchrzak’s thrilling five-set win.

As the tennis player reached the bleachers to give his fans a souvenir, he removed his cap and clearly gestured towards a young boy named Brock.

But before the child could take the signed hat, Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of Polish construction firm Drogbruk, leaned over and snatched the hat and hid it in his wife’s handbag.

The moment was captured on camera and shared widely over social media platforms, with many users condemning Szczerek’s actions.

Recently, Szczerek defended his action on a Polish forum writing, “Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served.”

"If you were faster, you would have it… I remind you that insulting a public figure is subject to legal liability. All offensive comments, slander, and insinuations will be analyzed for the possibility of taking the matter to court," he added.

He also threatened to take legal action against those who posted “offensive comments” and attacked him personally.

However, Majchrzak took a graceful action to remedy the situation.

He tracked down the young fan and gave him the autograph hat personally ensuring the boy left with a special memory after all.



