Prince William forced to take key role in King Charles, Harry meeting

Prince William takes key role in Charles-Harry meeting despite grievances

Prince William may very well be against the possibility of his estranged brother Prince Harry meeting with King Charles, but he still has a significant role to play.

The Prince of Wales, who continues to not be on speaking terms with the Duke of Sussex, is being considered one of the major reasons behind that delay in a reunion between the monarch and his younger son.

As Harry prepares for his return to the U.K., William has a big task ahead of him, according to royal commentator Emma Fabiani.

“Nothing public or theatrical is expected, just a private moment between father and son,” she told Daily Express US, noting that William’s absence itself is proof of genuine incentives behind it.

“The fact that William is not involved makes the meeting even more delicate, but perhaps more genuine for that very reason,” she continued. “There’s a lot of attention around this possible reconciliation. The comments I've seen range from hopeful to cautious.”

She cited the infamous idiom: Two’s a company, three’s a crowd. “Many people appreciate any small gesture of peace, but no one is getting carried away,” she explained.

“The overall tone is mature and respectful, with a genuine desire for things to improve but without unrealistic expectations.”

However, it seems that as Charles is finally getting to reconcile with Harry, friction between him and William is growing. It remains to be seen if the monarch could fine a middle ground between two opposing sides.