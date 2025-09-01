Miami FL 27-24 Notre Dame: Hurricanes edge Irish in thrilling finish

Ranked No 10, Miami beat No 6 Notre Dame 27- 24 Sunday night, August 31, 2025, with two late defensive stops sealing the victory in front of a sold-out crowd.

Notre Dame had one final drive with just over a minute remaining but Miami defenders Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor recorded back-to-back sacks on redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr to end the threat.

Quarterback Carson Beck, making his Hurricanes debut after transferring from Georgia, led the decisive fourth quarter drive.

Running back CharMar Brown moved Miami into range, setting up kicker Carter Davis for a 47-yard filed goal.

Davis, who had won the starting job in preseason, converted the attempt to give Miami the lead with just over three minutes left.

Beck completed 20 of 31 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver CJ Daniels made a highlight one handed catch for a touchdown in the second quarter, giving Miami momentum at half wire.

Notre Dame tied the game at 25 late in the fourth quarter, with Carr diving into the end zone on a short run. The freshman finished with several key completions bit was unable to overcome Miami’s pass rush on the final drive.

The loss continued Notre Dame’s struggle in Miami, where the Irish have now dropped seven straight road games.

Miami earned its first victory over a top 10 opponent since 2017, where it also defeated Notre Dame.