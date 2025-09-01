Prince William parts ways from King Charles 'terrible' plan

Prince William made her feelings clear over King Charles' major decision ahead of Prince Harry's visit to the UK amid peace talks.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is expected to attend WellChild Awards in London on September 8, and reports suggest that he might meet his father after the peace summit between their aides.

However, a friend of William claimed that the future King is parting ways with his father over his plan to reunite with Harry.

According to The Daily Beast, the future King's pal told The Royalist that the Prince of Wales stepped back from the 'terrible' idea.

An insider shared, "Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier. He respects his father’s rank, and he respects his father’s right to make his own decisions, and he won’t make a fuss if it happens."

"But he (William) thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea," said the source.

It is important to note that Prince Harry, in recent times, publicly expressed a desire to mend the rift with his family.

Following a legal setback in a UK security case, the former working royal revealed that his father is not speaking to him due to the legal battle.

However, he extended an olive branch to King Charles and the senior royals by stating that life is precious to hold grudges, he had "forgiven" them, and seemingly expected the same.

Royal experts suggest that a reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles is possible; however, it may be challenging to involve William, as he is concerned that the Sussexes could once again discuss family drama on television.