Palace responds as Queen Camilla assault story shocks Britons

King Charles office was quick to react after a story of Queen Camilla from her past made it to the headlines.

Queen Camilla had found her herself in scary incident when she was a teenager and she has narrated this event in a private meeting back in 2008, as per a new book.

The excerpt taken from Valentine Low’s new book Power and the Palace, published by The Times on Sunday, detailed how Camilla escaped sexual assault when she was around 16 or 17. She had shared the event with then-London mayor Boris Johnson at Clarence House.

The communications director for Boris, Guto Harri had given insight into the meeting.

“[The] serious conversation they had was about her being the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl,” Low wrote. “She was on a train going to Paddington and some guy was moving his hand further and further … ‘At that point Johnson had asked what happened next. She replied: ‘I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.’”

Guto called the teenaged royal for “self-possessed enough” to report to police as soon as the train reached Paddington.

When Buckingham Palace was reached out by People Magazine, they declined to comment.

However, the British public had mixed reactions to the event some even expressing their shock as to why Camilla didn’t share the story.

One user on X stated that “Queen Camilla should have been allowed to have shared this in her own time. Why is that man using her personal story for a book”, while another added, “It wasn’t Boris’s story to share, nor should you be repeating it.”

One praised Camilla, “Camilla was a bad a-- from birth !! Go Camilla.”

Meanwhile, one said, “Wow, that's a powerful story. Queen Camilla showed incredible bravery even back then.”