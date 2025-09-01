Meghan Markle takes major risk with bold remarks

Meghan Markle takes major career risk with bold remarks

Meghan Markle risked the lucrative Netflix deal after she discussed her 'very private' life on another channel.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently made headlines after she once again talked about her 'inauthentic' life as a working royal during an interview on Bloomberg's show, The Circuit.

For the unversed, Meghan recalled a 'silly' pantyhose restriction for the royal women. In conversation with Emily Chang, she said, "...it was different several years ago, where I couldn't be as vocal... That felt a little bit inauthentic."

Now, speaking of the former Suits actress' bold remarks, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed that the mother-of-two might have left the streaming giant upset for not giving them spicy, controversial content.

In conversation with Fox News, she said, "Meghan’s pity parties sell, and if I were Netflix, I would be angry that a far more personal interview was released the same day as her streaming programme, where we hardly get any insight into Meghan’s private life with Harry."

On the other hand, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that Meghan made such comments in order to stay in the headlines.

He added, "She knows that any mention of her time as a senior working royal gets instant worldwide attention."