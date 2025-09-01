Prince William, Kate close ally takes key position in Prince Harry team

Prince Harry, who extended an olive branch to Kensington Palace in July in a secret meeting, made an important decision about his beloved project, which he started with the support of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014, when he was still a working senior member of the royal family. While this was a brainchild of Harry, William and Kate were more than generous to support his endeavour.

However, a lot changed since Harry’s departure from the royal family in 2020, but he has remained dedicated to Invictus.

While there has been no positive sign from the Prince and Princess of Wales over a reconciliation, a close ally seemed to have joined the Sussexes’ side

Nick Loughran, who was previously senior aide of William and Kate’s fold but is now firmly established in Harry and Meghan’s world, newly released documents show. He has now taken a top position at the Invictus Games Foundation.

“Nick has been a part of the Invictus Games Foundation since he worked with Prince Harry at the palace and he is delighted to be a trustee at the foundation as it goes from strength to strength,” a source told Metro.co.uk. Moreover, Nick had left Kensington Palace in 2016

He became a trustee and director at the foundation last October, according to the official records. Moreover, in the same documents, it was revealed that a close friend of Harry’s, JJ Chalmers, has stepped down as a director after serving two years as a trustee.

It was revealed in a previous report that Harry had offered his diary engagements to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace to avoid any further clashes – in what appeared to be an effort for a reconciliation.

While talks continue with King’s team, the Waleses are not to keen on the matter.