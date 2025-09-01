Luis Suarez could face heavy ban after spitting on Sounders official

Seattle Sounders became the Leagues Cup Champions after defeating Inter Miami 3-0 in the final on Sunday.

Luis Suarez, a Uruguayan striker for Inter Miami, initiated a brawl and spat on the opposing team’s staff member allegedly infuriated after staying goal-less in the match.

According to The Guardian, the altercation happened between the final whistle and the trophy lift.

Obed Vargas of Sounders and Luis had some heated exchange and then the Inter Miami player put his arm around Vargas’ neck before getting pulled as more players and staff members from both teams joined in.

As he was being pulled away, rage took a dirty turn and the football player spat on the Sounders Director of Security Gene Ramirez.

This is not the first time that Suarez’s anger took a bitter turn as he has previously been involved in serious sport ethics related offenses including, biting opponents on three separate occasions, numerous high-profile instances of simulation and overly physical play of violent conduct.

Football fans are not happy about the incident as some of them took to X to share their opinion. One user wrote, "Luis Suarez is the shittest player in the entire history. Spitting on a senior citizen like that. What can you expect from a guy who bit 3 players? If you don’t do something MLS & Leagues Cup. You are a fucking bitchass."

Another expressed, "NAHHHHH!!!! Luis Suarez JUST SPITS ON THAT OLD MAN!!!!! he's a whole bitch!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The punishments for this act could lead to suspension from a number of matches as well as hefty fines can be imposed.

Previously, MLS suspended Hector Herrera for spitting in the direction of a referee for three matches in 2024. For a similar offense in 2023, Jasper Loffelsend was suspended for two games.