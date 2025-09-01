Rudy Giuliani injured in car crash in New Hampshire

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani was seriously injured in a car accident in the US state of New Hampshire.

The 81-year-old was a passenger in a Ford Bronco that was struck from behind at a high speed in the city of Manchester on Saturday evening.

He was urgently taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a fractured vertebra as well as injuries from his left arm and leg.

Meanwhile, all the people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

A statement has been released from his security guard, Michael Ragusa stating, “The incident happened shortly after Giuliani had helped an alleged victim of domestic violence who had flagged him down on the road.”

He further explained, "Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911.”

“As a result of the collision, both vehicles went into the median and were heavily damaged,” police added.

Further inspection has been made to identify the driver who allegedly struck Giulani’s car.

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed yet.

Rudy Giuliani launched a bid for the U.S. presidency in 2008, but his campaign was unsuccessful.

After his own political career was thwarted, he became a prominent advisor and supporter for Donald’s Trump legal team in 2018 and remained a part of it throughout the 2020 election.

Earlier this year, he reached a settlement with two former election workers who were awarded $148m (£120m) in damages after a court found Giuliani liable for defamation over false election fraud claims.