Mystery solved:' William and Kate's secret summer yacht revealed

Finally, the mystery has been resolved.

It all began when the Prince and Princess of Wales whisked their family away for their annual summer escape to Kefalonia.

The island's residents were puzzled over which vessel William, Kate, and their children were holidaying on.

Now, finally an investigation by the Mail on Sunday, it has been revealed that the royal party were guests aboard Lady Beatrice, a 60-metre yacht once owned by the late Barclay twins later sold for around £20 million.

Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, along with other relatives, joined Kate and William as their family trip began on July 21.

They flew by private jet to Kefalonia, where reports suggest they were taken to the quiet marina before being ferried by tender to the yacht.

'The children impressed with their politeness and patience during the procedures and inconveniences of the trip,' reported Kefalonia Press.

The Waleses appear to have enjoyed a family-oriented getaway. They left Greece on July 26, with Prince William and Princess Charlotte later travelling to Switzerland to watch the Lionesses triumph in the Euro 2022 final.