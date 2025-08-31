Molly Mae Hague gushes over Tommy Fury's 100km triathlon achievement

Molly Mae Hague is enjoying a fun-filled summer break.

The multimillionaire influencer, 26, jetted off to France with her daughter Bambi to cheer on her boyfriend Tommy Fury during his triathlon on Saturday.

The mother-of-one shared highlights from her eighth trip of the year. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Molly-Mae posted clips of herself and Bambi, two, as they supported Tommy, 26, while he ran past them and headed for the first line.

The Love Island star gushed about how proud she was after the boxer completed the 100km challenge-which included running, cycling and swimming, after just 10 days of training.

Meanwhile, Molly's sister Zoe Rae, 28, completed an ultra marathon back home. She posted pictures from her own race which saw her run an incredible 61KM where she was supported by husband Danny Rae and dad Stephen Hague.

This comes after Molly-Mae surprised fans with a 'budget' getaway in a caravan with friends. She headed to Abersoch, North Wales with some friends, according to The Sun.

For context, Molly had just returned from a luxurious trip to Turkey with Tommy Fury and their daughter, Bambi. Despite her lavish lifestyle, she reportedly 'likes the simple things in life.'

The trip also came after Molly opened up about her worries regarding 'gentle parenting' in a new Youtube video.