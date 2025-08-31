Travis Kelce’s ex erupts as NFL star set to marry Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole is spitting fire as the internet continues to buzz over her former love interest’s engagement to pop star Taylor Swift.

Weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got down on one knee to pop the question to the Lover songstress, his ex took to Instagram Stories on Friday, August 29, to send a cryptic message.

She posted a video of herself burning some calories with an intense glute and leg workout.

"The goal? A back that says stop f**king playing with me," the sports journalist captioned the clip.

The gym video was set to the tune of Made for This S**t by Gunna. Though she didn’t mention the 14-time Grammy winner or Travis, both 35, directly, the timing of the post raised eyebrows among the social media users.

Nicole’s heated message comes three days after the newly engaged couple surprised everyone with the photos from their flor filled sweet and romantic proposal.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [fire cracker emoji]," they captioned the series of photos in the joint instagram post.