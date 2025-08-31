Princess Diana’s brother issues message as royals snub important day

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, released a sombre message on the 28th death anniversary of his sister after the royal family snubbed the sombre day.

The mother of Prince Harry and Prince William died in a tragic car crash in Paris, along with her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed. The young princes, who are now estranged, were devastated to receive the heart-breaking news at a tender age of just 15 and 12.

Charles shared the message on social media as he shared the flowers he plucked from Althorp to honour Diana at her resting place found on the estate.

“Flowers we cut this morning from Althorp’s gardens for the Island,” he wrote. “Always an impossible day.”

The message came as the royal family seemed to have ignored the sad occasion which holds importance for the future King.

Before her death, Diana retained her title of the Princess of Wales and she was also the mother of the future king.

While Buckingham Palace has been active to share tributes and honours for the members of the family, it seems odd that there was not even an acknowledgement from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a message for Liz Hatton – a cancer patient – for what would have been her 18th birthday, but there was no mention for Diana.

It remains to be seen if William or Prince Harry would exclusively share a message or statement to remember their mother on this very sad day.