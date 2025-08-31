Prince Harry new bombshell move could invite Prince William's wrath

Prince Harry might reignite the rift with his brother, Prince William, if he decides to make a new bombshell move.

There are reports that the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, might work on a documentary depicting the life of the royal brothers' mother, Princess Diana.

The Montecito couple are eager to work on new projects, especially after their deal with Netflix was renewed.

Royal expert Jennie Bond warned Harry about the severe consequences if he moves forward alone on a project revolving around Diana.

As per the Mirror, she said, "I’m sure Netflix are hoping that Harry will come up with an idea for a new Royal documentary, and the 30th anniversary of Diana‘s death would be an obvious choice."

Harry and William cooperated with two very well-received films marking the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death. Afterwards, William said the films were the final word on Diana, as he said, ‘We won’t be doing this again, we won’t speak as openly or publicly about her again,'" she recalled.

Jennie believes that a new documentary on the People's Princess will send shockwaves within the royal family and spoil the already estranged relationship of royal siblings.

The royal commentator shared, "How sad it would be if Harry decided to go it alone on another film about her. He shared that agonising loss with his brother. They were in shock together, they grieved together, and they walked side by side behind her coffin. A solo film by Harry would simply underline the bitter feud with his brother and would antagonise the rest of the family."