Prince Andrew accuser sends renewed shockwaves to Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew doesn’t see an end to his troubles despite his efforts to hide away from the public as the Firm goes increasingly frustrated with the 65-year-old.

Despite the slew of scandals attached to the disgraced Duke of York, he has been invited to the annual Balmoral royal gathering by King Charles. However, there may be a regret over that decision behind Palace walls as the buzz around Andrew continues to make headlines.

Following the blistering biography on Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, Andrew and Jeffery Epstein’s most vocal victim will be publishing a memoir from beyond the grave.

Andrew had made an out-of-court settlement in February 2022 with the late Virginia Giuffre over allegations to sexual assault when she was a minor.

While he didn’t admit to guilty, the Duke was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages back in 2019 when the case emerged and his close friendship with Epstein were exposed.

Unfortunately, Virginia took her own life in April this year but her memoir, Nobody’s Girl, is due out in October, as per her wishes. She had spent the last few months of her life finalising her book detailing her alleged time with Prince Andrew.

In an earlier manuscript obtained by The Mirror, Virginia claimed she was sent to the Duke of York by paedophile Epstein and disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to fulfil whatever sexual wish he had. Virginia’s case previously stated that there were three separate events where she was made to serve Andrew.

However, the book describes the fourth incident in explicit detail which will not bode well for the royal family.

The Buckingham Palace has previously maintained that since Andrew is no longer a working royal, hence it no longer speaks for the Duke. However, it doesn’t lessen the impact of the new bombshell the royals will face courtesy of Andrew.

The Palace has been trying to rid itself from the Andrew scandal for the past 15 years but to no avail.

It remains to be seen how King Charles treats his brother moving forward and how long Prince William can hold his frustration about his ‘problematic’ uncle.