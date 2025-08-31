Meghan Markle lands in serious trouble as Prince Harry plans UK return

Meghan Markle is set to make 'difficult choices' as Prince Harry plans a reunion with his father, King Charles and the royal family.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is expected to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards on September 8 in London.

According to reports, there are high chances of a meeting between Harry and his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, especially after their aides' peace summit.

However, a person who will be in a tough spot is Meghan.

In her recent interview at The Circuit, the former Suits actress opened up about her challenging phase when she and Prince Harry were away from their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for almost three weeks.

Meghan revealed she was "not well" during that period of her life.

Now, a royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, shared that the future reconciliation between Harry and his family in the UK put Meghan in a difficult situation.

He also sided with the Duchess of Sussex in her decision to stay with her children in the US while Harry takes trips to the UK.

As per the Mirror, the royal commentator said, "Meghan clearly hates being apart from her children, and when Harry comes to the UK, Meghan hasn’t come with him and has been blamed for snubbing Britain as a result."

He added, "I think it runs deeper than that; she wants to be a hands-on mum and was never prepared to make the sacrifice that royal mums have to make."

Duncan shared that if "Harry starts to reconcile with his family" in the UK, then Meghan has two options.

"Does she come with Harry and look the people she’s criticised in the eyes, which is going to be tough? Or does she allow Harry to come with the children and stay away?" the expert stated.

"So she faces potentially difficult choices if we’re getting to a state where Harry’s prepared to bury the hatchet," Duncan said.