King Charles issues orders for royal estate before Prince Harry UK return

King Charles brings his focus to a pressing matter at his beloved royal estate just days before a possible meeting with his estranged son, Prince Harry takes place.

As reports of a meeting circulate, the king is possibly making big changes before his son arrives... perhaps.

The monarch, who has been concerned about the ongoing damage to the natural environment, is kicking off the mission from his own home. Following the chaos and the Highgrove Garden exodus, Charles is hoping to protect Sandringham from crisis.

Plans for the six ponds at Sandringham were revealed in a bid to help save endangered amphibians in the vicinity.

Documents revealed that reedbeds are expected to be established this autumn to protect wildlife, especially newts. In the plans, obtained by The Sun, the water bodies will create opportunities for birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles and invertebrates.

The King is keen on “supporting the population of great crested newts” since the creatures have suffered a severe decline in Britain over the past 50 years with decrease in ponds. There have been no records of ponds within 2km of the proposed site in Norfolk in the past 10years.

“The ponds will seek to strengthen the local biodiversity in both the immediate future and long-term,” a submission to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk council said.

Planners have until September 10 to decide, days after the Duke of Sussex visits his home country.

Harry will be attending the WellChild Awards on September 8, which is also the third death anniversary of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

While a meeting is not officially confirmed, royal experts believe that it will be a private affair. Moreover, it is also a possibility that the meeting could take place at Sandringham. Previously, harry met his father at Clarence House.

Now that the king is feeling better despite his cancer treatment, he could choose Sandringham estate as the location for the talks, offering a private space for the father-son reunion.