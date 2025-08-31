King Charles sends friendship message after Meghan’s surprising remark

King Charles celebrated a special friendship in heartfelt letter just days after daughter-in-law made an unexpected statement about the royal family.

Prince Harry is anticipated to arrive in U.K. next week and there is optimism surrounding a meeting between the monarch and his estranged son, 20 months after their infamous 30-minute meeting at Clarence House.

While the Sussex-royal reunion continues in the backdrop, the King is unfazed and only focussed on his reign and his health. On Sunday, the King expressed his gratitude over the strong ties with the commonwealth nations on a special occasion.

Charles and Camilla congratulated to Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia on the auspicious occasion of the country’s 68th National Day on August 31st.

He expressed his certainty over the Commonwealth of nations on how they “will continue to draw on its remarkable diversity and the invaluable connections it fosters”.

He added, “Those connections will, I am sure, continue to be nurtured for the benefit of all Commonwealth citizens, now and in the future.”

Last year, Charles had highlighted how it was a “fitting reminder of the enduring values and aspirations that unite” as it coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth.

In the current message, he assured the ongoing commitment of both the UK and Malaysian governments to work on shared priorities, including growth, security, innovation and education.

“I admire deeply Malaysia's natural beauty as one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, your efforts to preserve this for future generations and your role as an international champion for inclusive and sustainable development, including as this year’s Chair of Asean.”

He concluded, “My wife and I extend our warmest good wishes to you and to the people of Malaysia for the year ahead.”

The message comes just days after Meghan made an ‘unnecessary dig’ – as dubbed by royal experts – about feeling ‘inauthentic’ while she was with the royals. She recalled an anecdote about wearing nude pantyhose which she “hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the '80s when they came in the little egg”.