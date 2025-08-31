Sophie emerges as key figure 'bridging' Royals Camilla, Kate

The Duchess of Edinburgh holds an important position in the monarchy by 'bridging' the generations of senior royals.
Royal author Sean Smith told GB News that Sophie's position makes her one the most important figures as the Royal Family adapts to change.
He explained: 'The question of age is Sophie's biggest asset for the Royal Family moving forward.'
At 60, she is placed almost exactly in the middle of Kate and both Anne and Camilla-she bridges the gap between the generations.'
Mr. Smith pointed out the Sophie has the ability to connect with younger and older members of the monarchy has strengthened her role in recent years.
For context, Sophie is the wife of Prince Edward and has become one of the most visible working royals, frequently representing the King at engagements across the UK and abroad.
He also highlighted Sophie's commitment to championing the importance of celebrating women as they age.
Mr. Smith said: 'I love this quote from her:' We are fabulous in our forties, and we are even more fabulous in our fifties, sixties, and seventies, and seventies, and we need to celebrate that and keep opportunities going for women.'
