Kylie Jenner's beau Timothée Chalamet spotted at Chelsea match

Timothée Chalamet supports Chelsea in recent face-off

Timothée Chalamet recently showcased his love for Chelsea as he was spotted in the crowd during their Premier League match against Fulham.

The 29-year-old actor, who has been making headlines over his relationship with Kylie Jenner, attended the weekend face-off.

On Saturday, August 30, the Interstellar star looked excited by the pitch-side, sporting a a camo cap and sunglasses.

In addition, he also spent time with the members of the Chelsea squad in the VIP box ahead of the game.

Chelsea went on to secure a comfortable win 2-0 over Fulham in the London derby.

This appearance came on the heels of his girlfriend debunking pregnancy rumours in a recent post.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old beauty mogul shared a photo from her Khy collaboration with Singaporean fashion designed Grace Ling.

In the picture, Jenner wore a grey bra top and matching wide-legged leggings, showing off her toned, flat stomach.

However, the couple has not made any official statement regarding the pregnancy speculation.

For the unversed, Jenner and Chalamet first sparked dating rumours in April 2023.

They confirmed their relationship in September 2023 during Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.