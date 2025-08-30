Queen Camilla's move 'angers' William, Anne, ailing King Charles?

Queen Camilla has allegedly left royals in shock with her unexpected move amid King Charles III's ongoing health battle.

The 76-year-old monarch kicked off his annual summer vacation without his wife Camilla, who was seen enjoying a lavish vacation of her own on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean.

The 78-year-old's bold step has reportedly destroyed the royal family's fun-filled moments as they gathered at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for their traditional summertime retreat.

Sources said the sight of Camilla soaking up the Mediterranean sun was like a "knife to the heart of the dying king."

The Queen's luxe vacation was deemed to "not be a good look for her", according to a new report.

The monarch's beloved sister Princess Anne, eldest son Prince William and beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were particularly annoyed by the bold move amid the King's health crisis, according to royal insider.

"Camilla's trip has upset the whole royal family, especially the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales. Princess Anne and Prince William are unhappy about Camilla’s solo jaunt, but William is also worried about the emotional toll on his father," a source told Radar Online.

As the King's health continues to decline, future king William and the Princess Royal are untied in their love for their father. Meanwhile, many people see Camilla the King's steadfast companion.