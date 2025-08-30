Royal expert hits back at Meghan Markle's claims about 'Palace' dress protocol

Meghan Markle has expressed her feelings about a royal protocol that, that according to her did not sit well during her time as a working royal.

In a recent interview on The Circuit podcast, the Duchess promoted the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

During the conversation, the Duchess told host Emily Chang that he was forced to wear nude tights while attending public engagements as a member of the Royal Family.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond has refuted Meghan's claims, explaining that the protocol is far more relaxed than the Duchess suggested.

The former BBC royal commentator told the Mirror: 'Would she really have got in any sort of trouble if she had worn different coloured tights or gone bare legged on a warm day? I doubt it.'

Bond also recalled her own experience at a royal event. 'I once turned up at a Buckingham Palace garden party I did not wear tights. No one objected. I am not a royalty. But it shows that protocol is not as strict as some people make out.'

She added that Meghan's comments about the tights rule were a rather silly example.

