Meghan Markle shares favourite recipe from 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle has shared a 'gorgeous salad recipe' in a new post that brings a touch of freshness to Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of a vibrant salad, describing it as the 'most prefect salad inspiration for this gorgeous long weekend.'

The picture, along with the recipe captures a wholesome moment as Meghan appeared to enjoying the dish, calling it one of her favourite recipes.

The recipe, Meghan revealed, comes straight from season two of her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. She credited chef and food writer Samin Nosrat, tagged in the post, for introducing the dish during filming.

'One of my favourite recipes from season two of With Love, Meghan is this gorgeous salad @ciaosamin brought to the table. I snapped this picture between shots on set. it was So delicious!' she wrote.

Fans were quick to praise her post, appreciating the glimpse into her culniary passions.

Previously, Meghan shared an exciting teaser, featuring Indian-origin podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife, author Rashi Devlukia, as special guests.

The one-minute clip captured a lighthearted moment as Meghan joined the couple in preparing dough for traditional bread.

Meghan and Jay both appeared to enjoy the process, with Meghan rolling dough in her hands while Rashi demonstrated with her rolling pins.