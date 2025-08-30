Will Queen Camilla leave royal family after King Charles' reign?

When King Charles III's eldest son William becomes king, Queen Camilla's role in the royal family will undergo changes.

Camilla's future in the Firm will depend on a combination of historical precedent, public sentiment and the wishes of the new monarch after King Charles III' reign.

There are also speculations that Camilla's title will likely change to Queen Dowager, a traditional title for the widow of a King. This title reflects her past position as Queen Consort and her connection to the previous monarch.

It's also unclear whether she'll retain Clarence House or be moved to a separate household. However, Camilla's relationship with the future monarch will be important in determining her role.

According to a new report, William's first act when he wears the crown could be to permanently oust Camilla.

It comes amid reports that Queen cruised when her 76-year-old hubby, who continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer, was holed up at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for his traditional summertime retreat.

Sources said the sight of Camilla soaking up the Mediterranean sun was like a knife to the heart of the dying king, and fear the 78-year-old may be taking advantage of her spouse after he made a deathbed decree that William allow Camilla the run of the palace and its purse, even after he takes his final breath.

"William is very mindful of his father’s feelings," a royal advisor revealed.

"There are whispers that he is incandescent with rage about his stepmother’s behaviour and how she left his pa’s side to party on a yacht. Some are saying William is seething and secretly plotting to cut her out after his father is gone," according to Radar Online.

On the other hand, it's also being claimed that Camilla has reportedly made a sweetheart deal with the king to continue her lifestyle even after he is gone.

Sources told the outlet that Camilla believes she’s untouchable and is peacocking around the palace, barking orders and acting as if she owns the throne.

It's all apparently become too much for William, who has threatened to back out of his father's bidding.

Public perception of Camilla has changed over time, with many people now seeing her as a steady presence in the monarchy. And this goodwill could continue under King William's reign.