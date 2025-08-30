Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement joke backfires: Why Swifties outraged?

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's engagement Joke backfires: Why Swifties outraged?

The university of Nebraska football team is in hot waters after posting a photoshopped engagement photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, swapping in their mascot for the NFL star.

What they thought was a cheeky joke turned into a full-blown fan war, forcing them to delete the post.

On Thursday night, August 28, 2025, the University of Nebraska decided to poke fun at newly engaged power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

After their football team defeated Kelce’s alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, the school’s official athletics account posted a photoshopped picture of their mascot “Herbie Husker” taking Kelce’s place in the couple’s engagement photo.

Swifties vs. Nebraska

But what they thought was lighthearted trolling quickly spiraled into chaos, thanks to the most furious online army in the world, the Swifties.

The internet reacted. Swifties slammed the school for being “disgusting,” “disrespectful,” and “inconsiderate” toward the Anti-Hero singer.

What was meant as a quick sports joke turned into an unexpected PR nightmare. But next morning the post had been deleted from the official account of Nebraska football team.

A Nebraska athletics spokesperson however admitted the “ill-advised” post had overshadowed the team’s victory and explained that they removed it to focus on celebrating their season opener.

Wedding plans still a distant dream

Taylor and Travis are not rushing into wedding planning just yet, choosing instead to enjoy this happy new chapter of their beautiful love story.

So, while Nebraska football may have fallen flat, but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still champions in love and public perception.